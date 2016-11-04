Taking a walk for spinal cord charity

Two sponsored walks, supported by a Lancashire law firm, have raised £20,000 for people affected by spinal cord injury.

The Spinal Injuries Association held two Going the Distance walks, with more than 200 people taking part in London and Liverpool.

The annual walks were supported by Birchall Blackburn Law, which has offices in locations including Preston, Chorley, and Leyland.

The firm supplied goody bags for participants at both event locations and staff took part in the Liverpool event.

The funds raised from the two events will be used to support people with spinal cord injuries from the moment it happens and for the rest of their life, through advising, educating and campaigning on their behalf.

Dianne Yates, who is a partner at Birchall Blackburn Law and heads up the firm’s serious and catastrophic injury department, said: “It was a privilege to be able to support this year’s sponsored walks for the SIA. Providing goody bags for an event like this is nothing compared to the work this amazing charity does, but we were pleased to help nonetheless.

“We work closely with the SIA and hope to continue this in the future, offering support wherever possible – we see first-hand what a difference they make and it’s important to us that we back them.”

Lloyd Butcher, corporate fund-raising coordinator at the Spinal Injuries Association, said: “SIA are delighted with the continuing success of Going the Distance events which took place in Liverpool and London this year.

“The support from the participants was amazing and we welcomed many back from the year before. We are looking forward to making the events bigger in 2017. We thank Birchall Blackburn for its amazing support.”

Earlier this year the firm sponsored the SIA’s Inspirational Achievement Award for Young People at its annual awards event.