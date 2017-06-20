Take a look at Morecambe’s new Italian ice cream factory

On a hot sunny day it’s hard to beat the sweet taste of ice cream – and Morecambe boasts some of the best.

From Brucciani’s to Lewis’s to Hart’s, the resort has been famous for its frozen desserts for generations.

Jon Mole at Miogelato

But the town is making way for a new business which is going back to its Italian roots.

Miogelato has opened at the top of Queen Street, serving 12 different flavours of homemade gelato and ice cream.

Pistachio, cappuccino, chocolate honeycomb and salted caramel are some of the flavours on offer.

“Making gelato is our unique selling point,” said David Waddington who runs Miogelato with business partner Jon Mole.

David Waddington trying some gelato.

“The town has had some fantastic ice cream makers for years but offering something different helps.”

To the untrained palate there may not be much difference between Italian gelato and ice cream but the sweet treats are not that similar.

Gelato is served at a different temperature, contains less sugar and fat to ice cream, and is churned at a slower rate, leaving it richer in flavour.

Using local produce the duo make the gelato, as well as frozen yoghurt and fruit sorbet, in large batches with Italian equipment.

They also provide gluten free and dairy free options for customers.

David’s Italian roots come from his grandmother Gina Tognarelli, whose family ran a cafe in Kendal.

As well as selling gelato they wholesale it to their Miaitalia restaurant in Bolton-le-Sands, run by David and wife Katy.

“If you’re passionate about something then that’s a good reason for doing it,” said David, a dad-of-three.

“We felt this area was a good spot, just off the promenade, by the sea, great for families to come along.

“Morecambe is on the up, a lot of people are doing things here and I wanted to be a part of that.”

Miogelato is open Thursday to Sunday 12noon-5pm and the same time on bank holidays.