Swimming group Puddle Ducks wear pyjamas in aid of Blackpool and Preston Sands

A group of children from Puddle Ducks in West Lancashire have raised almost £800 for a stillbirth charity during a swimming event.

Parents and their babies dressed in their favourite pyjamas and learnt water safety and survival skills, raising £796.80 for Blackpool and Preston Sands, which supports parents who have experienced the death of their baby.

Stefanie Thwaite, owner of the local Puddle Ducks, which provides classes for babies, toddlers and children, said: “We’re so proud of all the children who have taken part in our charity pyjama event. They all came eager to learn and dressed head to toe in their pyjamas. This charity is very close to our hearts and we were delighted to be able to raise so much money for such a good cause.

“Here at Puddle Ducks we want every child to love swimming, respect the water and swim beautifully. That’s why we make sure our classes are fun and sociable for both parents and children. Our swimming programmes also ensure that children are taught vital safety and survival skills, which could save their lives should they ever find themselves in danger in the water.”

