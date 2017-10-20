Surgery to shut after poor report

A Preston GP surgery is shutting down after getting a damming report from the Care Quality Commission.

St Paul’s Surgery in East Street, Deepdale, was labelled ‘inadequate’ after a visit by inspectors in July and placed into special measures.

Significant concerns had already been raised about the practice following visits in 2015 and 2016, but the most recent inspection labelled it inadequate in the areas of safety, effectiveness and leadership.

It was rated good for caring and responding to patients needs.

But Dr Binoy Kumar has now confirmed that he will be retiring and the practice will shut down. Patients have been transferred to the Issa Medical Centre in Gregory Road, Deepdale.

Dr Kumar, who didn’t comment on the CQC report, said: “I am retiring but we are not closing; it is being transferred. It is the same premises but with a new GP.”

St Paul’s practice manager Valerie Wilde said: “We’ve not been given an official date but we are being taken over by another practice in Preston.

“All patients are moving to there. They haven’t had a letter yet but they will be notified in due course.”

Issa Medical Centre (pictured left) practice manager Sharon Riley, said: “We join with St Paul’s on November 1, with patients and services transfered to Issa in mid-November.

“We are not currently planning to relocate patients as of yet but within the next few weeks they and services will be relocated to Issa.”

Ms Riley added: “We will be able to offer patients a larger range of services. This is an opportunity for the patients to access more.”

The report into St Pauls Surgery said: “Processes for the safe monitoring of some patients taking high-risk medicines were lacking and patients were being prescribed medicines without timely review.

“Care was not always delivered in line with national guidelines and guidance.”

It added that: “During our inspection we observed that members of staff were courteous and very helpful to patients and treated them with dignity and respect.”

It concluded: “We issued a warning notice and two requirement notices under the Health and Social Care Act 2008 and placed the practice in special measures as a result.”