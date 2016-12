A fire scare at a Bamber Bridge superstore was a false alarm.

Shoppers at Sainsburys on Cuerden Way began to evacuate the shop after the fire alarm sounded at around 2.20pm.

It was later revealed to be a false alarm, as staff were testing the fire alarms in the neighbouring petrol station, which caused the alarm in the supermarket to set off.

A Sainsburys spokesman said: “People began to evacuate but were told it was a false alarm. We then did a tannoy announcement to apologise.”