Students urged to get their meningitis jab

Next week is Meningitis Awareness Week and bereaved parents from Cumbria are urging students across the north west to get a potential lifesaving meningitis vaccine before starting university.

Pauline and Tony Bell from Egremont, Cumbria, lost their daughter Lisa to meningitis and septicaemia when she was just 16-years-old in 2006.

Pauline said: “Lisa’s symptoms started with a headache and she died within 48 hours.

“Many people know that meningitis affects babies but so many don’t realise the danger to teenagers too.”

Only a third of school leavers in 2016 took the MenACWY vaccine, protecting against four types of meningitis.

University freshers are particularly at risk because they mix with so many other students, some of whom are unknowingly carrying the bacteria.

Early symptoms include headaches, vomiting, limb pain, fever, and cold hands and feet.

Find out if you are eligible for a meningitis vaccine by visiting meningitis.org/oneshot.