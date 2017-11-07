Student digs plan for historian’s Preston home

A former Preston care home that was forced to close by inspectors last year is set to become student flats.

The bid to convert Oakendale House - once the home of a renowned historian - into 12 separate bedsits has been submitted to the city council.

The three-storey premises on Rose Terrace has been vacant since August 2016 when the Care Quality Commission placed the facility in special measures and issued a closure notice.

Oakendale House is the former family home of celebrated historian AJP Taylor and has an English Heritage blue plaque which is expected to be retained after the development.

If approved by either delegated decision of through planning committee, the development will add to the number of “high quality” accommodation options for students in Preston.

Councillors agreed accommodation of this type would help to free-up terraced housing in the city currently occupied by students that could be handed back to young families.

A planning report compiled by Graham Lea Architecture reads: “There is a demand for good quality student accommodation, within easy reach of the main university campus, which offers an alternative to the type of purpose built and sometimes over-bearing multi-rise blocks in the city centre.”