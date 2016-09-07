Strip club dancers dismissed over claims they took cocaine

A Wigan strip club hoping to have its licence renewed has dismissed three of its dancers over drug allegations, a report has revealed.

The details have emerged as town centre based Baby Platinum bids for permission from the town hall to keep trading.

A hearing will take place next week and information provided for committee members, viewed by the Evening Post, says three dancers were caught on CCTV appearing to take cocaine outside the club.

The trio were promptly “identified, interviewed and then dismissed” by company bosses, the report adds.

And despite concerns about the club’s impact on anti-social behaviour when previous licences were issued, GMP figures reveal officers have only attended on eight occasions in two years.

A letter from PC Clive Rigby, detailing police involvement, reads: “These incidents have been for a variety of reasons, none of which would be considered serious.”

In regard to previous inspections, committee members will be told “all areas, policies, equipment and facilities were found to be of a very high and professional standard” at the club.

Baby Platinum’s parent company ABA Leisure was granted a sexual entertainment licence for the King Street site in 2014 with part of the licence granting permission for dancers to perform naked has caused much controversy.

Wigan MP Lisa Nandy, backed by local clerics and residents, spearheaded a campaign to stop the council from allowing lap-dancers to remove their g-strings during private dances.

However, the town hall committee granted permission and has been asked to do so again. The report reads: “The application to renew has been made for identical terms currently allowed by the sexual entertainment venue licence.”

Five letters of objection have been submitted in response to the latest renewal application. In a section titled Complaints, the report adds: “On April 25 information was received from the council’s central watch team regarding an incident involving three female dancers from the premises. CCTV footage showed the three dancers stood on the corner of Rodney Street and all appeared to take cocaine from a bag produced by one of the dancers.”

Club bosses emphasised to police that “all staff are searched when entering the premises in line with their drug policy”, the report adds.

The committee, which meets in public on Friday at the town hall, can opt to refuse the licence outright, renew it with the same terms or renew it without permission for naked performances.