Strictly sweethearts Kevin and Karen come to Blackpool

Two of Strictly Come Dancing's most popular professionals are bringing their tour to Blackpool Opera House.

Kevin and Karen Clifton went on the road earlier this year, and have today announced a new series of dates for 2018.

Their 'live dance spectacular' will come to the Opera House on July 20 - a day before the return to Kevin's hometown of Grimsby - as part of a 37-venue tour.

The married couple, who will return to screens on Strictly Come Dancing on Saturday night, said: “We’ve been working for such a long time to get our own tour off the ground and we didn’t know how the first one was going to be received, and much to our delight it went better than we could have dreamed of.

"We were so overwhelmed by all the messages we received from people asking us to come to parts of the country that we weren’t able to on our 2017 tour, so we are thrilled that our 2018 tour is taking in more dates and more venues around the country.

"Doing our own tour is a dream come true and we can’t wait to come back with something totally new and exciting.”

The Kevin And Karen Dance 2018 tour promises to be 'a high energy performance filled with sassy tunes, sparkling costumes and compelling storytelling. With heart-pounding choreography, a supporting cast of dancers and a live 12-piece show band, this new show will leave you breathless.'

Kevin is the only Strictly professional to reach the final for four years in a row, with partners Good Morning Britain presenter Susanna Reid, The Saturday’s singer Frankie Bridge, Eastenders actress Kellie Bright and presenter Louise Redknapp last year.

This year Karen will dance with Sunday Brunch chef Simon Rimmer and Kevin with comedian Susan Calman.

Tickets go on sale on Friday from www.kevinandkarenlive.com.