Strictly star Giovanni launches new tour

Strictly Come Dancing professional Giovanni Pernice better hope he’s not jinxing his chances, having announced a second solo tour - called Nato Per Vincere, Born To Win.

The Italian dancer, currently partnering Debbie McGee on the primetime entertainment show, will be back at Lytham’s Lowther Pavilion on Wednesday, May 9, with tickets on sale now from the venue on 01253 794221 or at lowtherpavilion.co.uk.

The new tour will follow on from the huge success of 2017’s Dance is Life - Il Ballo è Vita tour, allowing Giovanni to once again showcase his dance talents across the country.

Giovanni’s debut dance tour wowed audiences, winning five-star reviews and standing ovations, and Born To Win will be no exception.

A spokesman said. “Expect even more energy, even more passion, and even more heat in his new touring show. You can count on being entertained with lots of stunning ballroom dances and hot Latin routines.”

Giovanni will be joined by seven world class professional dancers.