Street photography on display at Preston coffee shop

The streets of Europe are on display at a Preston coffee shop in a new exhibition.

On The Streets is a series of black and white photographs, taken by photographer Alf Myers and on display at Ham and Jam.

Alf, who is a member of Preston Photographic Society, entered one of his pictures into a competition last year, and was asked to feature his work at the Lancaster Road venue.

The full-time IT worker, who lives in Fulwood, said he had been interested in photography for the last 27 years, becoming more involved over the last five years.

He said: “It is all black and white street photography.

“There are a few from Preston, we go into Liverpool and Manchester, up to Glasgow and London, Helsinki.

“They were taken between 2012 and 2015, mostly in 2015.” The exhibition has been running for two weeks, and will continue until February 26.

Alf, 47, said: “I’ve been quite taken aback by the interest it has caused.”