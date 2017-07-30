Stephen on the flight to recovery

A grandad who injured his back whilst on holiday in Rhodes could soon be flying back home.

Stephen Moss, from Leyland, was hospitalised after he broke his back last month and a fund-raising page was set up to help fly him home. Unfortunately, the 60-year-old was deemed unfit to fly and needed an operation at Rhodes Hospital.

Following a month of discussion with Puffin Insurance, the company has agreed to fund a flight home – as soon as he is well enough to travel.

His daughter Kimberley Moss, 31, said: “Dad was discharged from hospital on July 15 but had to go back to A&E last week as he was numb and unable to use the toilet.

“The surgeons and doctors were brilliant at the hospital and discharged him on a fit to fly home.

“Unfortunately there has not been any follow up care from the hospital, but mum has paid 70 euro a day for a private nurse who has been excellent.

“But we feel the insurance company has been holding it up. Puffin has been paying for my mum, Deborah, and dad to stay in hotels, but they have had to move three times. This has been very painful for my dad who had to travel in taxis.

“We had initially been told dad could fly laid down in business class last Friday, but he had since become ill and was unfit to fly. He is feeling better now, so we are waiting for the go-ahead.”

A fundraising page has so far raised almost £6,000 for Stephen. As Puffin Insurance will fund the flight home, Kimberley said the money will help towards bills as the grandfather-of-one will not be able to work.

A spokesman for Emergency Assistance Facilities (EAF) on behalf of Puffin Insurance, said: “We will be making arrangements to repatriate him via the most appropriate means as soon as it is medically appropriate to do so.”