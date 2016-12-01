Steph talks medal joy

Pupils turned reporters for a special meet and greet with Longridge’s Paralympic gold medallist Stephanie Slater.

Stephanie made a visit to Longridge CE Primary School to be interviewed by year 4 children. Special reporter Kitty Mercer writes: “On the day, the children eagerly awaited for Steph to come in.

LEP - LONGRIDGE 09-11-16 Paralympic champion Stephanie Slater with pupils from Class Four at Longridge CE Primary School, as they interview her about her achievements thoughout her career and at Rio 2016.

“In she cheerfully walked wearing her Great Britain tracksuit.

“Nervously, the children asked her thoughtful questions. Confidently, she answered every single one of them.

“After that, Steph let them hold her medals and Toms (mascots).

“Steph told the children all about going for goals and the importance of never giving up.

LEP - LONGRIDGE 09-11-16 Paralympic champion Stephanie Slater with Owen Garstang, nine, one of the pupils from Class Four at Longridge CE Primary School, as class interview Stephanie about her achievements thoughout her career and at Rio 2016.

“The children noticed how inspirational and smiley she was.

Stephanie said: “I was very proud that Class Four invited me in. Their interview questions were great. They were very sensible and mature and talked openly about my disabilities.

“Steph talked about her left arm nerve damage and her ongoing eye problems.”

Her greatest achievement was winning gold (swimming relay) and silver (butterfly) medals in Rio Paralympics 2016. She had her first swimming lessons at Longridge’s very own Nick’s swimming pool.