Stars walk out over panto pay row

A panto starring former Preston Coronation Street star Tupele Dorgu and Lancashire Evening Post columnist Jimmy Cricket has closed early after cast members walked out claiming they had not been fully paid.

The White Rose Theatre in Leeds had been running Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs in a marquee in the grounds of The Tetley since December 9.

Jimmy Cricket

On Thursday the cast, which includes Brookside and Last of the Summer Wine star Louis Emerick, performed a matinee but later on the audience was told the evening show had been cancelled minutes before curtain up.

Geordie Shore star Scotty T had already pulled out of his role as Prince Charming before Christmas in a row over money.

Deborah De Vittoris, of Hairy Lemon and Pink Gorilla PR, who had been promoting the show, said: “The entire cast had been promised full payment for a number of weeks.

“The cast refused to go on state on Thursday night because they haven’t been fully paid. Jimmy Cricket announced to the audience that the show was cancelled.”

A statement posted on the theatre website said: “It is with the deepest regret and our sincere apologies to patrons that due to industrial issues the remaining scheduled performances of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs are cancelled.