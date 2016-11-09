Stars are set to light up Christmas

CELEBRITIES will set streets in Chorley and Leyland twinkling as they turn on Christmas lights this festive season.

Corrie actor Sam Aston will undertake the honourary task of flicking the switch in Leyland this winter.

Lancashire-born Sam, who has played Chesney Brown in the top soap opera since 2003, has been snapped up by organisers of the event.

Martin Carlin, of the Leyland Town Team said: “It’s a great honour to have Sam switching on the lights - he’s famous all over the world and he’s a local lad.”

Meanwhile in Chorley, singing sensation Kevin Simm will perform live at the countdown to switch on the town’s Christmas lights.

The 2016 winner of BBC One’s The Voice UK will be supported by a host of performers from music festival Chorley Live. Organisers at Chorley Council are expecting thousands of visitors at the event on Saturday, November 19 which kicks off at 3pm.

The authority has teamed up with Rock FM to get the festive revelry well and truly underway with a Christmas market along Fazakerley Street.

The event will come to a spectacular end at around 5pm with the big countdown and the town hall clock tower lit up with a firework display as Kevin switches on the Christmas lights. He will be centre stage performing tracks from his new album, Recover.

“Christmas is a great time of year in Chorley and the council is delighted to be able to offer lots of festive fun and attractions again this year,” said councillor Peter Wilson.”

Sam will perform the switch-on ceremony on Hough Lane, Leyland on November 26.

Last month it was revealed Preston’s Christmas Lights are to be switched on by children’s favourite Mr Bloom and M People’s Heather Small on November 26.