Star watches cult hit over and over again

Jeff Bridges has watched one of his most famous films, The Big Lebowski, appromixately 20 times.

The actor, 67, starred as The Dude in the 1998 cult Coen Brothers film about a kidnap and resulting ransom payment that goes hilariously wrong.

“I’ll be watching TV at home, I’m a kind of clicker guy, (it’ll be on and) I’ll say I’ll watch until (John) Turturro licks the (bowling) ball, but then I get hooked. The Coen brothers, they’re masters,” he told ITV’s The Jonathan Ross Show.

Asked how many times he had seen it, Bridges said: “Man, 20... I don’t know. A lot. I love that movie, I’m so happy to be a part of it. The Dude abides.”

The American actor also did not rule out another Lebowski film being made.

He told Jonathan Ross: “It’s kind of set up. Maude, I’ve impregnated Maude... The Little Lebowski. It’s all set up!”

The original film had an impressive cast that included Julianne Moore (as Maude Lebowski), John Goodman, Steve Buscemi and the late Philip Seymour Hoffman.

Brothers Ethan and Joel Coen are also behind other acclaimed films such as Fargo, No Country For Old Men and Bridge Of Spies.

The Jonathan Ross Show airs tonight on ITV at 9:15pm.