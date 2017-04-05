Star chef opens restaurant in Lancashire village

A Chorley chef heralding from the UK’s top restaurant has opened a culinary destination in Lancashire.

Adlington-born Mark Birchall has opened Moor Hall, a Grade II* listed country house in Aughton.

The Roux Scholar was formerly executive chef at two Michelin star, five AA Rosette restaurant L’Enclume in Cumbria. He has also worked at El Celler de Can Roca, Girona, a three Michelin Star restaurant owned by the Roca Brothers, twice voted the world’s best restaurant.

Now Mark has opened a restaurant of his own and Moor Hall began taking bookings on March 1.

Mark was 14 years old when he began to consider cooking as a career and went straight to a Michelin-starred restaurant in South Wales after completing catering college.

He credits luxury country hotel Northcote as the place he learnt how to cook.

Moor Hall has a modern restaurant for fifty guests, a private dining room, a bar and lounge with seven luxury bedrooms. A converted barn will follow.