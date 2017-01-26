Stagecoach responds after Lancaster bus accident

The bus operator Stagecoach has spoken after five people were injured on a bus in Skerton, Lancaster.

Police confirmed five people were injured yesterday (Wednesday January 25) after a bus had to brake sharply on Owen Road.

North West Ambulance Service arrived at the scene with two ambulances at 12.52pm.

One witness said the bus had to brake suddenly to avoid several cars queuing to go into the nearby car wash.

Ambulance and police were at the scene treating passengers, some of whom were standing up at the time of the incident because the bus was pulling into a stop.

A man and wife were hurt, the woman has broken her leg, another woman broke her thigh bone and one mum had a bad bang to her chest. All injured are pensioners.

A Stagecoach spokesperson said: “We are aware of an incident involving a Stagecoach bus performing service 55 at Beaumont Bridge this afternoon at approximately 1pm.

“As a result of the bus having to brake sharply we understand 5 passengers have been injured.

“Our thoughts are with those who have been hurt. We take the safety of our passengers extremely seriously and are working closely with local police to determine the cause of the incident.”

Police are now appealing for witnesses.

Sgt Claire Pearson, of the Road Policing Unit, said: “This was a serious collision which has resulted in a number of nasty injuries.

“I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has any information, to come forward and contact us.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 0589 of January 25.