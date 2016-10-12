Stadium celebration to mark life of PNE-mad teen

Deepdale will rise in celebration of a football-mad teenager who died after a suspected hit-and-run.

Friends and family of Dylan Crossey, 15, have organised a minute’s applause on the 15th minute of Preston North End’s home game against Huddersfield on Wednesday, October 19.

The club, in support of the move, have agreed to display a picture of Dylan on the big screen in that minute.

Teresa Barton, Dylan’s auntie, said: “PNE have been helping us with everything, the club have been fantastic.

“It will be very touching to have the minute’s applause ringing out around the stadium on the 15th minute in celebration of his life.”

Described as an “outstanding footballer” himself, the All Hallow’s RC High School pupil loved to watch Preston North End, both at home and away.

Officials at Deepdale have also been in touch with Dylan’s family to supply a shirt and signed ball for his funeral - the details of which are yet to be announced.

Another memorial event will also be held on Sunday by Penwortham St Teresa’s Football Club, for which Dylan played as a striker.

A spokesman said: “We are asking everyone to meet outside St Teresa’s Church (in Queensway, Penwortham) at 3.30pm.

“We would like all PST players and anyone who wishes to attend from local clubs to attend in their full football kit. If you don’t have a kit don’t worry everyone is welcome.

“On meeting we will all make the short walk to West End Park where Dylan often played for PST as a youngster to release yellow and blue balloons in his memory.”

Afterwards there will be an an opportunity for players and those who knew Dylan to write messages that will eventually be on display permanently outside the clubs changing rooms at St Teresa’s.

Dylan, from Buckshaw Village, died on Saturday after being hit by a vehicle in Chain House Lane, Whitestake, while riding his bike. The driver did not stop.

Officers arrested a 42 year old man from New Longton on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drink driving. He has been bailed until December 19 pending further enquiries.