Sporting Challenge holds its first talent show

Breakdancers tore up the floor and magicians pulled rabbits out of hats at the first Sporting Challenge Talent Showcase Event.

The evening took place at the Burscough Legion, in Burscough, raising £600 for Sporting Challenge, a charity which provides social activities for 45 people with additional needs in West Lancashire.

It provides sessional workers who will collect them from where they live, support the people whilst they are at the sports centres and then return them home after the activities.

Edward McCarthy, Sporting Challenge activities co-ordinator, said: “This is the first event we have put on like this and I think it was fantastic. The group has been practicing for months and their hard work came through in the performance. A big thank you from me to everyone who took part and everyone who supported the event.

“I would like to thank Amanda Baldwin who helped me organise the event and Russ who was our DJ/compere.

“During the event we accepted a very kind donation from Northway Dental Practice and a donation from Resound Community Choir for £600.”