Spinathon for Royal Preston Hospital raises £100

Dad-of-two Peter Tassiker got himself into a spin to raise money for Royal Preston Hospital.

Peter, assistant manager of DW Sports and Fitness, Portway, Preston, rode a spin bike for eight hours, at the hospital foyer.

He raised £100 for the surgical ward 12 team, which assisted him when he suffered a burst stomach ulcer.

Peter, of Bamber Bridge, said: “I had an operation there in the summer and I wanted to give something back.

“I went to work, feeling a bit bloated and my wife forced me to see a doctor. That night I had surgery. It was all so fast and quiet scary.

“I wanted to say thank you to the team so organised a spinathon at the hospital foyer.

“I also wanted to raise awareness about fitness and health for DW.

“I found the challenge quite easy, but I did hit a wall after four hours. I wanted to stop but I got through it.

“I raised £100, but I hoped for more, so I am planning another fund-raiser.”