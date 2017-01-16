Spellbound by magical fashion

A mystical evening of hares, fairies and acrobats helped to turn old rags to ethereal outfits to create an autumn/winter wonderland.

Friends Emma Rimmer and Beth Atton De Sar organised a fashion show at Preston Guild Hall, with 30 models strutting the catwalk, interspersed with musical entertainment and acrobatic performances.

Charity fashion show in aid of Shelter organised by Emma Rimmer and Beth Atton De Sar

Emma and Beth called on the creative expertise from fashion students Jordan Barker and Kaira Edano from UCLan, supported by Mystery Tea House’s Jinack Project, as they designed outfits bought from three charity shops in Preston: Serve the Community, Rwanda and Age UK.

The evening included perform-ances from Elizabeth Preston, Olivia Blackledge, Tommy Techno, Sean O’Hara, Porter and May, Street Monkeys, The Beatnik Collective and Wolf Entertainments.

The event raised £900 for Shelter, with a further £120 raised for The Foxton Centre, in Preston.

Emma, 36, who comes from Lytham and lives in Preston, said: “Our ethos was to include all races, genders, ages and styles and every item worn by our hand-picked models has been found at a local charity shop and was available to be bought at the end.

Charity fashion show in aid of Shelter organised by Emma Rimmer and Beth Atton De Sar

“I have always had a keen eye on charity shop fashions and wanted to promote and encourage people using charity shops more often by showcasing a great range picked out for the catwalk.

“I was inspired by people like Ken Loach and Jeremy Corbin’s austerity towards the homeless, also, I have always been to keen to help the homeless in many ways and have come to realise that homelessness in increasing. So the event I put on was motivated by this. This event spoke volumes of Preston’s creative community. Everyone worked voluntarily and we thank Preston Guild Hall’s staff.”

TK Maxx and Beautiful Planet sponsored the event, with Preston-based businesses Andy Mac and The Mystery Tea House also helping.

The aim was to promote the idea of recycling clothes from charity shops, instead of big corporations,.

Charity fashion show in aid of Shelter organised by Emma Rimmer and Beth Atton De Sar

To collaborate on future events, email nebulahypothesis888@yahoo.co.uk.