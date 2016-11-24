Sparkling new £50k play area for toddlers

A new £50,000 state-of-the-art play area for toddlers has opened in Chorley.

The Chorley Council facility, at Buttermere Green, has play equipment especially for younger children which will complement the existing play facilities, skate park, ball court and grass football pitches already provided and the new community centre which is to be opened shortly.

Councillor Adrian Lowe, who oversees parks and open spaces for the council, said: “This is a fabulous facility for the local community. It has been a long term aim of the council to improve the play facilities here and this area for toddlers is the final phase before the opening of the new community centre.

“The residents themselves have been involved in shaping its design and have told us what equipment they’d like for their children to play on.”

The play area, aimed at children aged two to eight-years-old, is designed to have easy smooth access from hard standing all year round, is accessible to all and offers an innovative challenging play space, safe for young children, their family and friends to exercise, socialise and have fun.

Chorley Council is also working with Lancashire County Council to improve the footpath access into the play areas by installing dropped kerbs to the central footpath linking through the greenspace. This work is scheduled to be done over the winter.