South Lancashire Centre of the Caravan and Motorhome Club raise funds for Rainbow House in Mawdesley

Members of a motorhome enthusiasts club have raised £2,600 for a conductive education centre which supports children and young people whose lives are challenged by disability.

Teams from the South Lancashire Centre of the Caravan and Motorhome Club took part in a range of fund raising activities for Rainbow House during their rallies, including £1 coin draw; games of chance and stalls; a dog show; name the rabbit, find the treasure map, whiskey raffle and re-home a cuddly toy.

Long term member Heather Buckley also walked from Burrs Country Park in Bury to Blackpool Tower via the Blackpool Caravan and Motorhome Club site, with her husband Colin who was the support team.

Pauline Clare, chairman of the trustees at Rainbow House, said: “We are very grateful for the support of the members of South Lancashire Centre of Caravan and Motorhome Club and our thanks go to everyone who helped raise this fantastic amount.”