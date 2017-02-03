Some of the best ultra marathons

Looking for your first ultra marathon?

Well, there are races cropping up all over the place.

Here are our picks for a few award-winning races you might want to check out for your first outing...

1) Race to the King

June 24-25

www.racetotheking.com

Race to the King is a 53 mile ultra marathon along the South Downs Way to Winchester Cathedral, the burial place of the first Kings of England.

2) Heineken Race to the Tower

June 10 - 11

www.racetothetower.com

Race to the Tower is a double marathon along the iconic Cotswold Way.

3) Carphone Dixon’s Race to the Stones

July 15 -16

www.racetothestones.com

Race to the stones is a 100km ultra along Britain’s oldest path. Sign up and join our own Karl Holbrook on the route.

4) 10 Peaks Challenge

June 24

www.10peaks.com

The original 10Peaks course takes in the 10 highest peaks in the Lake District in 24 hours.

5) Kielder Ultra

April 8

www.highterrainevents.co.uk/kielder-ultra

100km, 80km and 50km routes available for all abilities.