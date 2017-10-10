Snooker tournament in Lostock Hall boosts Rosemere's funds

Have your say

Snooker players raised almost £300 for Rosemere Cancer Foundation by holding a charity tournament.

Jason Knowles and Mark Smith, of Leyland, organised the event at Elite Snooker Club, Lostock Hall, in honour of family member Tony Forgione, who died of oesophageal cancer last July.

Jason said: “It was great day with an excellent turn out.

“The final resulted in Chris Norbury winning and he gratefully donated his winning back to the charity.

“I would like to say a special thanks to Chris Norbury and Shokat Ali of Elite Snooker in Lostock Hall for letting us hold the event.

“Everyone enjoyed the day and all ages and skills entered.

“We raised £285.77 and we look forward to next year and hope it’s bigger and better.”

For last year's fund-raiser click here /snooker-match-raises-money-for-cancer-charity-1-8141587