Sneak peak inside £4.8m Chorley’s new youth zone

A group of VIPs and special guests were given a sneak peak of the new Chorley Youth Zone, which is nearing completion.

The £4.8m project is due to open in spring 2018, and will offer facilities to young people in and around Chorley including a gym, dance studio, football pitches, a climbing wall and arts studio.

Capital Supporters and Founder Patrons are the first to see Inspire at this exclusive site tour of Chorley Youth Zone

Last month the steel structure of the new building was installed on the Chapel Street site, and now the building is taking shape.

This week a group of 300 people including representatives from funding partners Chorley Council, Lancashire County Council and the Queen’s Trust were treated to a tour.

Andrew Turner, Chairman of Chorley Youth Zone and Chairman of Chorley Group said : “It was a pleasure to welcome the Capital Supporters and Founder Patrons to tour Inspire. It is thanks to their generous support that the dream of Chorley Youth Zone is now becoming a reality.

“Together we are building a brighter future for Chorley’s young people. It will make a huge difference to have this safe and inspiring place where young people can discover their talents, build their confidence and aspire to lead healthier and happier lives.”

The Youth Zone will offer a wide range of activities for young people aged between eight and 19, or up to 25 for those with a disability, including dance, sport, music, media, and mentoring programmes. It will cost just £5 per year and 50p per visit.