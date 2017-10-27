Smoking warning after attic fire in Deepdale

Firefighters are asking residents in Preston to stop smoking in bed after they were called out to an attic fire in Deepdale.

Crews from Preston and Fulwood were called out to reports of an a house on St Thomas' Road at around 9.30am on Friday October 27.

They arrived to find smoke pouring from the roof of a property.

Watch Manager Mark Woodward said: "We arrived to find a young man outside the property and asked him if anyone was inside. He said there wasn't.

"He had suffered some smoke inhalation and was treated at the scene. He didn't go to hospital.

"Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus made their way to a converted attic room and tackled the fire using a hose reel.

"Positive pressure ventilation fans and windows were opened to vent the property.

"We would to remind members of the public not to smoke in bed. Ideally, smoking should only take place outside but certainly do not smoke in bed.

"If you have concerns about a relative smoking in bed please get in touch via 0800 1691125 for a home safety check."

Nobody was seriously injured during the incident.