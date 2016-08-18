Smile, there is a new dental surgery in town

A new dental clinic has opened in Preston.

Synergy owner Dr Zuber Bagasi, who also has surgeries in Blackpool, Ormskirk, Farnworth, Bury and Bolton, has set up a new site in Ormskirk Road, Preston, offering patients the latest in dentistry procedures either treatment or cosmetic enhancement.

As part of the official celebrations, Mayor, Coun John Collins, was invited to the launch.

Dr Zuber Bagasi, who boasts boxer Amir Khan as one of his patients, said: “I want to thank Mr Mayor for giving us his valuable time today and helping us not only by his presence, but also for his civic duty crowning Synergy Dental clinic as part of the much needed extra dentistry service here in Preston.

“My passion is dentistry and to deliver the highest quality of patient care. We are renowned in the industry as a referring practice group from other dentists to undertake complex dental procedures.

“It is vital that our highly skilled team of hand-picked and rigorously checked out doctors and nurses are only the highest calibre to match the respected name Synergy Dental Clinics has in the community at large. “

Coun Collins said: “It is important dentistry in Preston is accessible to all as we have a growing need for this service to help fight tooth decay in these modern times. I like to see Synergy supporting our residents and their teeth issues.”