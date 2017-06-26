Slimming World in Preston donated unwanted clothing to Cancer Research UK

Members of a weight loss group have donated more than £2,000 worth of unwanted clothing to support Cancer Research UK.

People who attend Slimming World at Brookfield Primary School, in Preston, have thrown out their clothes that no longer fit and together, they have collected 72 bags, which could be worth up to £2,500 when sold at one of Cancer Research UK’s charity shops.

Gavin Pearson, of Walton-le-Dale, who runs the group, said: “We run a clothes throw week every year, where members bring in clothes that no longer fit them due to losing weight.

“Just in my group alone we collected 72 bags of clothes which could be worth anything from £1,800 to £2,500 when sold. I am really proud of the group.

“Last year slimming world raised £2.1m and although the total this year has not been added up we are hoping for £3m.

“Cancer Research is one of Slimming World’s charity partners, and there is always someone affected by cancer, so it made sense to donate the clothes to them.

“At Slimming World we are always trying to promote a healthier lifestyle to bring down the risk of cancer and heart disease.

“We are making a huge difference to the community, both by helping people to lose weight and by supporting the fight to beat cancer.”