Slimmers give food to charity

Slimmers in Preston are giving up even more food – and not just to lose weight.

Caring members of Slimming World in Fulwood have rallied round to answer an SOS from the city’s biggest food bank.

The group is collecting tins, jars and packets to help the Salvation Army through a supply crisis. Already the first consignment has been delivered to the foodbank in Harrington Street and more will be on its way this week.

“After we read that the food bank could be about to run out of supplies we decided we needed to help,” said Slimming World consultant Karen Bone. “The members here are a brilliant bunch and they’re always willing to help less fortunate people.”

Record demand, coupled with a sudden fall in food donations, left the food bank just days away from having to turn needy families away.

The Slimming World group meets at the Fulwood Tennis Club in Highgate Avenue every Thursday evening. Karen said: “Our members just keep on giving and are a true inspiration. They make me so proud. They have pledged to have a monthly collection throughout the year to help less fortunate people.”