SLIDESHOW: Preston's Strongest Man 2017

A bumper crowd was treated to some vein-bulging feats of power this weekend as the Preston Strongest Man event hit the Flag Market.

Competitors took on challenges such as dead-lifting a car and the truck pull.

Contestants vying for the title of Preston's Strongest Man showed off their skills

The free event asked for donations for veterans’ mental health charity Combat Stress.

Organiser Chris Walker said: “Mental health is something close to my heart, in the past the event has supported military charities and this one brings the two together.

“Mental health is something that often gets brushed under the carpet so it’s good to use the strong man theme to get the message out there that people should talk about these things and get the right help if they need it.

“The day was absolutely fantastic, better than we could have expected, with a big crowd in the city centre.

“Hopefully we’ve raised a fair amount for the charity.”

The winners were Lee Cheetham in the novice category and Jon Bleach in the open category.

With the event now in its third year, Chris said plans are in place to make it bigger and better in 2018 with a potential two-day event with the inclusion of a female competition for the first time.