Sleep under the stars for charity

People are invited to rough it for one night to raise money for a centre which supports homeless people.

The Caritas Care Big Sleep Out takes place outside its base in Tulketh Road, Preston, on Friday October 21.

All money raised will go towards Vincent House, in Blackpool, which offers accommodation and support for adults with complex issues, such as unemployment, homelessness and substance misuse.

A cardboard box and large plastic bag will be provided and there will be a competition for the best designed sleep hut.

There is also a presentation from the service users of Vincent House which explains what Caritas Care does and why it needs financial support.

Karen Morton, project manager at Vincent House, run by Caritas Care, said: “Sleep-outs happen all round the country, so it would be nice to get some local support to ensure that these services can be maintained.

“People are volunteering to ‘rough it’ for a night so that sponsorship money can be raised to help prevent homelessness.

“The evening is not an exercise in ‘what it’s like to be homeless.’ It is a fund-raising event that also helps raise the awareness of homeless issues to the wider community. The sponsorship target is £50. We do understand that students and teenagers in particular may struggle to raise this. Other people may raise far more which is fantastic.

“We provide you with a large cardboard box and a mattress-sized plastic bag for your dwelling on the night, but we strongly advise you come wrapped up in lots of warm water-proof clothing.

“You are sleeping outside in the car park in winter. It’s cold but it’s fun.

“Some people do manage to get a good night’s sleep so bring anything with you that will help you have a more comfortable sleep, like sleeping bags, blankets, more cardboard, tape, plastic sheeting and more warm clothes.”

The event starts at 7pm and goes on all through the night until 6am the next morning.

Volunteers must be over 16 years of age or if 12 and over, accompanied by an adult.

There is a canteen serving hot food, with drinks available throughout the night. Free breakfast starts at 5am the next morning.

To get a sponsorship form call 01253 302069. There is a £5 registration fee which covers the hot drinks and breakfast.

People can also make donations by texting the words CARI06 £ and an amount to 70070.

For more information click here http://www.caritascare.org.uk/event/sponsored-sleep-out/