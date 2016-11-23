Skiddle's £100,000 charity pledge

Members of Preston-based ticket company Skiddle have made a pledge to raise £100,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support to support a colleague who has terminal cancer.

Chris Glaba, 27, was diagnosed with cancer in early 2016, and despite a brave fight his condition is now terminal.

Chris, who lives in Manchester, became involved with Skiddle via putting on a festival in 2011, becoming part of its business development team and a co-promoter with the company’s events arm A-Wing, putting on club nights in Lancaster Prison and a 3,000 capacity Hacienda Classical concert in the city’s Ashton memorial.

Chris’s condition resulted in a bucket list being set up by his big sister Nicola on Go Fund Me, to help him make the most out of the final months of his life.

So far it has raised just shy of £15,000 after. Part of the money was spent on a ‘fake wedding’ in Altrincham, near where Chris grew up, with Hot Chip’s Joe Goddard DJing, with a further fund-raising event Glabstonbury at Manchester venue Sound Control, with Maximo Park, The Bluetones and Happy Mondays band member Bez among the acts.

Jimmy Coultas, head of content and communication at Skiddle, said: “Throughout his illness the work and support of Macmillan - to Chris, his family and the Skiddle team – has been exemplary, and as such the company and all their employees are determined to raise as much money as possible to help fight this savage disease.”

Skiddle has already generated £45,000 through a combination of checkout donations from their customers and company initiatives, with the company’s complete plans to hit the target in 2017 set to be laid out before the new year begins.