Singers rock out to Queen as part of ruby anniversary

A group of barbershop singers gave a performance that sent “shivers down my spine” to celebrate their 40th anniversary.

More than 250 members of the Ladies Association of British Barbershop Singers (LABBS) gave the first airing to a new acapella version of Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody, which has almost reached the four-decade milestone.

A video performance of the song has attracted interest from Queen fans around the world, and can be viewed on The Ladies Association of British Barbershop Singers YouTube channel (singLABBSuk).

As part of the anniversary, members got together and passed a beacon from club to club throughout the UK.

Blackpool Soundwaves handed the beacon to The Red Rosettes of Preston at The Harris Museum and that was then given to The Cheshire Cord Company.

Sandra Hale, member of Red Rosettes, said: “Coming together in the heart of Preston, both choruses had the opportunity to entertain each other and the general public who were lucky enough to enjoy learning about the rich history of Lancashire with a snapshot of all that the two choruses of Ladies Association of British Barbershop Singers had to offer.

The 40th anniversary of the Red Rosettes, with the Mayor of South Ribble, Coun Linda Woollard and her consort

“What better way to round off the event than with tea and a special 40th anniversary cake to honour the achievement of LABBS.

“With the excitement and tension of convention just around the corner, it was such a delight to meet up in the spirit of friendship and harmony in order to share our enthusiasm and joy of such a wonderful hobby.

“At our regular rehearsal venue of Leyland Methodist Primary School, The Red Rosettes proudly delivered the beacon to The Cheshire Chord Company.

“The Mayor of South Ribble Coun Linda Woollard and her consort were kind enough to attend our function to witness signing the scroll.

Ladies Association of British Barbershop Singers performing Bohemian Rhapsody

“The anniversary cake was then cut by Coun Woollard and gratefully eaten by all in attendance, accompanied by tea and coffee and chatting and laughter before we waved off Cheshire Chords who carried the beacon on to the next stage of its journey.”

Anyone interested in joining The Red Rosettes should visit http://www.redrosettes.co.uk



