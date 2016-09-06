Singer Kavana will bring the nineties back to the city

A nineties pop icon aims to Make You Feel Good when he comes to Preston this weekend.

Kavana will be performing his classic hits at the Masonic Hall on Saturday as part of The Ultimate 90s revival nights.

The Manchester singer shot to fame in 1997 with his debut single I Can Make You Feel Good. He enjoyed a string of hits, including MFEO, Crazy Chance and Special Kind of Something.

He moved to America several years later, and made a musical comeback in 2007 when he appeared as a contestant on BBC talent show Grease is The Word.

In 2011 he toured with G*Mania, a musical show inspired by the TV series Glee.

He went on to appear on The Voice UK in 2013, but didn’t progress past the audition stage.

A year later, he became part of the supergroup 5th Story, with Dane Bowers, Gareth Gates, Kenzie and Adam Rickitt as part of ITV2’s The Big Reunion.

Following his stint in the Channel 5 reality series Celebrity Big Brother last year, he released a new single Deja Vu.

Kavana said: “I have not been up north for a long time, so it gives me a chance to connect with family and friends. I am really looking forward to it.

“It has been a very long time since I have been to Preston. I have a feeling the last time was when I was touring with PJ and Duncan before I had released a record, in either 1995 or 1996 but I remember the people were really friendly.

“With The Ultimate 90s night, I am going to give people what they want, as I sing my old hits MFEO, I Can Make You Feel Good and Crazy. It will be like a big Smash Hits awards party.

“I did the Big Reunion and that was so nostalgic. All the fans that loved us in the nineties came for a good night out. It was nice to share those memories with everybody again and have a big party.”

The singer added that he was delighted to jump on board with The Ultimate 90s, as it provided a perfect balance between his stage work and music.

He said: “I get to lead two lives, as I go back to my old self from the nineties at the weekend and acting during the week.”

Kavana, whose real name is Anthony Kavanagh, has been involved in Camden Fringe Festival, with his performance in Blast from the Past which looks back at the Soho bombings in 1999.

His recent work has also earned him a nomination in the Break a Leg Critic’s Choice Awards in the best newcomer category.

He added: “I have done panto a few times, but this was the first serious play I have done.

“I have got some really good reviews which is really shocking, as I didn’t realise I was any good. I have even been nominated for an ward, which is brilliant for me.”

As well as acting, Kavana is writing his own memoirs - Smashed Hits: Misadventures in Pop.

He said: “I have been doing my book for 10 years. It is my story of being a kid, working at McDonalds, and leaving it behind to be in Top of the Pops. “It will go through my journey, where I have mixed with A-Listers and then I moved to America, where I lost everything. I have had so many knock backs, but I got back on the horse and I am still here.”

For the last few months, Kavana has been working with The Ultimate 90s, which was set up last year by professional singers Denis and Beth Horan.

The couple hold nineties nights at small venues across the North West, with DJ Den and guest appearances from the likes of 5ive, Livin Joy, Baby B, Whigfield and S Club.

Denis said: “I have just turned 40 and the 1990s was my era. It had good quality, cheesy music and holds good nostalgic memories.

“Beth and I had the idea last year and we started the shows this year.

“We tested the water in Penrith with Beth singing and we had dancers and sold tickets via Facebook. We had 250 people turn up and it gave us a platform to get started.

“We went to big 1990s festivals and met up with some of the acts who said they would love to get involved and it went from there.

“It is a really good night. We have a live DJ playing nineties hits and then Kavana will come on at around 10pm and do his set of around eight or nine songs, with some classic nineties tunes from other artists. He is a really good performer.

“We are doing small venues at the moment, but are looking to do bigger events next year.”

Kavana will be supported by vocal sensation Beth Horan and dancers, at Mason Hall, in Saul Street, Preston, on Saturday September 10, from 7.30pm.

Tickets, at £8, are available from http://www.theultimate90s.co.uk.

VIP Tables for 10 people available cost £120. Meet and greet is also available.

Kavana

Kavana with Beth and Denis Horan