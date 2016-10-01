Simple is best - Diana Henry tells Ella Walker about the inspiration behind her 10th cookbook

We tuck ourselves into a nook in an overcrowded cafe, the coffee machine belching wildly, and compare states of bedraggledness – Diana Henry’s had a late night; my hair has frizzed in the rain.

But despite this – and the fact we’re wedged in this fogged up cafe because the original venue, Henry’s kitchen, is being hurriedly redecorated thanks to a leak just days before the launch party of her new book, Simple – she’s on great form.

“It’s nonsense that people can’t cook, complete nonsense,” the award-winning food writer practically shouts.

Her 10th recipe collection, Simple, makes that process even easier. Building on her fourth book, Cook Simple (which was “never as big as I wanted it to be”), it’s divided into clear sections, including chicken, fish and eggs (the building blocks of mealtimes, as Henry sees them), and provides a slew of straightforward ways to cook and eat them.

“I’m a food writer and I still think, ‘What can I do with chops? What can I do with that salmon fillet? What can I do with pasta?’ And I think most people think about their weekday meals like that,” says Henry, explaining her approach.

While the Northern Ireland-born journalist started out in TV, making music and arts programmes and human interest documentaries, as well as TV Dinners with Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall, Henry, 52, switched to food writing when she had her first child.

“I was a massively keen cook, had him, and I was just knackered!”

For some time, her first book was even going to be called Cooking From The Hip, as it was about cooking with one hand “because you had a baby in the other”.

That baby just turned 18, but Henry still has “as much trouble as anyone else getting a meal on the table on a Wednesday night”, so Simple is a way of solving that problem.

In all her writing, she recognises that many find food - and wrangling it into an edible state - a chore, often stressful, or see cooking as a realm reserved purely for obsessed foodies.

“People see cooking as a hobby. It’s not a hobby – it’s a non-negotiable life skill,” she says matter-of-factly, noting that between poor cookery classes at school and an ongoing national obesity crisis, we’re struggling with a mindset that needs rattling.

Recipe... Cumin-coriander roasted carrots with pomegranate and avocado

(Serves 6 as a starter, or 8 as a side dish)

Ingredients

For the salad:

30 young carrots, ideally slim

4tbsp extra virgin olive oil

2tsp cumin seeds

1tsp coriander seeds, crushed

1tsp chilli flakes

Salt and pepper

3 ripe avocados

25g walnut pieces, toasted

100g watercress, coarse stalks removed

Leaves from a small bunch of coriander

250g Greek yogurt

1 garlic clove, crushed

Seeds from 1/2 pomegranate

For the dressing:

3tsp pomegranate molasses

1 garlic clove, crushed

1/4tsp Dijon mustard

6tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1/4tsp honey

Method

Squeeze of lemon juice

Preheat the oven to 200C/400F/gas mark 6.

Trim the carrots at the tops but leave a bit of green tuft on. If you can’t find slim carrots, halve or quarter large ones. Don’t peel them, just wash well. Put in a roasting tin in which they can lie in a single layer. Add the olive oil, spices and seasoning. Turn the carrots over in this to ensure they are all well coated. Roast in the oven for about 30 minutes; they will become tender and shrink slightly. Be careful not to overcook them.

To make the dressing, just whisk everything together with a fork. Halve and pit the avocados, cut into slices, then carefully peel each slice. Put everything except the yogurt, garlic and pomegranates into a broad shallow bowl (or onto a platter) and gently toss in three-quarters of the dressing. Mix the yogurt with the garlic and dot spoonfuls of this among the vegetables, then scatter with the pomegranate seeds.

Spoon on the rest of the dressing and serve.