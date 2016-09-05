Show support for libraries plea from campaigner Jane

Save Fulwood Library campaigner Jane Porter will this week step up her fight to keep her popular local library open.

She will be protesting outside county hall in Preston and is urging members of the public to attend two key county council meetings to show the strength of feeling against proposed library closures.

The council’s executive scrutiny committee meets tomorrow (Tuesday) at 2pm to comment on plans to close more than 100 buildings including Fulwood, Penwortham, Bamber Bridge Whalley and Lostock Hall libraries, which the council says must be closed to save money.

On Thursday the council’s cabinet meets at 2pm to vote on the controversial cuts list which also includes numerous Children’s and Young People’s Centres.

Jane, who organised a Save Our Library petition which gained nearly 4,000 signatures, said: “The more members of the public who want to attend or watch the meetings on webcam at 2pm the better.”

Jane, who distributed a protest petition at numerous local shops and businesses, said: “Are councillors aware that there were 3,930 signatures of people in Fulwood who want to keep the library open?”

But council leader County Coun Jenny Mein said: “We’ve taken all of the consultations into consideration, including footfall.”

She added there was an “extremely good bus service” into Preston where the Harris library is located,