Head Dyke Lane in between Pressall and Pilling was left blocked after a crash between a white Fiat Ducato van and a recycling wagon, close to the junction with Green Dicks Lane at around 2.15pm yesterday, police said.

Nobody was hurt but the road was blocked after the van overturned, leaving glass and diesel on the carriageway.

Officers closed the road while it is cleared, leading to traffic jams.