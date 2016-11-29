Shock at proposals for 123 new homes in Longridge

A Longridge councillor is leading a fight against controversial proposals for 123 new homes to be built on a prime green site in the town.

Coun Ken Hind, who represents Dilworth ward on Ribble Valley borough council, is to call a public meeting next week to discuss response to an outline planning application recently submitted on behalf of VHLand Partnership for the site off Higher Road.

Meanwhile local resident Brian Holden, whose garden adjoins the site, but who has not been listed as a consultee by the council, has been going door to door alerting Higher Road residents to the plans after learning of the application late on Monday night.

Outline permission is being sought to build 2 or 2.5 storey houses.. But any development on the landlocked three field site would necessitate the removal of an existing property and approval is also being sought to demolish 74, Higher Road to gain access.

Mr Holden said: “I think it’s very inappropriate. There would be a significant loss of amenity and environmental effects.”

Coun Hind said: “The town is being overwhelmed by developers wanting to build houses ...I calculate 1500 plus houses are planned for the next 5 years. The market will be saturated.”

The site also neighbours a 195 property development site off Dilworth Lane where Taylor Wimpey is currently building. The application lists four owners/agricultural tenants.

Coun Hind claimed the development would see hundreds of vehicles accessing the site: “This proposal is dependent on creating access and a major junction from the site on to Higher Road, virtually opposite number 71A Higher Road and not far from the junction with Green Lane ...it will create a dangerous junction.”

He continued: “At present we have sufficient housing applications granted in Longridge, Barratts Chipping Lane 350, Taylor Wimpey 195 Dilworth Lane , Sprout Farm 34 and United Utilities 52. Of these only Taylor Wimpey have started to build. We cannot ignore the 700 granted by Preston City on the fields on the other side of Longridge. We need homes for the elderly particularly bungalows and flats young people, but we have sufficient family houses planned.”

The application can be viwed on the Ribble Valley website at 3/2016/1082