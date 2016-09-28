Sherrie is on the run for children

BENIDORM actress Sherrie Hewson is encouraging men to don a frock and wig when they meet her at a fun-packed, men-only fund-raiser for terminally ill and severely disabled children.

Fresh from her role as Mrs Slocombe in a re-make of Are You Being Served, Derian House ambassador Sherrie will be starting the popular Dames On The Run 5k charity run at Astley Hall, Chorley, at 11am on October 9.

Last year's Dames on the Run

Sherrie, who is a long-time supporter of the Chorley-based hospice, said: “Derian House is the most incredible place.

“Even 30 years ago we would never have found such a place.

“Children and their families would have had nowhere to turn and their prospects would have been very poor.There’s so much better understanding of medical conditions and there are more effective drugs, of course, but the staff who work at Derian House are angels – I simply couldn’t do it.”

Sherrie, who will herself be starring in the pantomime Aladdin at Christmas before heading off to Spain early next year to film Benidorm, has promised to bring her own blend of fun and sparkle to the charity’s second Dames On The Run.

Sherrie Hewson

Susie Poppitt, head of fund-raising at Derian House, is delighted Sherrie will be taking time out of her busy schedule to support Derian’s Dames.

She said: “Last year’s Dames On The Run was so much fun that we had to bring it back by popular demand and who better to start the run than Sherrie who has brought the iconic character of Mrs Slocombe to life again in Are You Being Served.

“Dames On The Run pays tribute to the amazing dads who play such an integral role in life at Derian. They are the glue that holds the family together in many cases, just like the Dame in many pantomimes, and they work tirelessly in the background. At Dames On The Run we want them to take their bow, let their hair down and have a morning of fun.”

Now is the time to sign up for Dames Act II, whether you’re taking part on your own, with workmates, family or friends, and bring out your inner Dame with a frock and wig and perhaps even a little make-up. Early bird entry is £10. Standard entry is £15. Registration is 10.30am. All money raised will help provide crucial care and support for children with terminal or life limiting illnesses and their families throughout the North West.

To enter, call 01257 271271, email fundraising@derianhouse.co.uk or visit www.derianhouse.co.uk.