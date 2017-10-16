Search

Shed fire in Halton

Fire crews were called to a shed on fire in Halton.
Fire broke out in a shed in Halton, said the fire service.

Two fire engines from Lancaster and Bolton-le-Sands went to the shed fire on Low Road in Halton at 4.54pm on October 14.

Firefighters used one hose reel to bring the fire under control.