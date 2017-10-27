Shed blaze damages houses in Preston

A shed fire which broke out at a home in Preston came dangerously close to spreading to two nearby houses, say fire crews.

READ MORE: Major Preston suburb ‘can’t cope’ with regeneration

Firefighters from Preston and Fulwood were called out to the incident on Dunoon Close at around 4pm on Thursday, October 27.

Crews say that people were present in both properties at the time of the fire but were safely evacuated.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire Service said: "We were called to an address following reports of a shed fire.

"We arrived to find three garden sheds and a motorbike well alight with the fire starting to spread and cause heat damage to two nearby houses.

"Windows on both houses were broken by the heat and the window frames started to melt.

"The firefighters did very well to stop it spreading.

"Crews used two hose reel jets and breathing apparatus to suppress the fire."

Firefighters say that around 20 feet of fencing, three sheds and the motorbike were all destroyed by the blaze.

Crews remained at the scene for around one-and-a-half hours.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is on-going.

Nobody was injured during the incident.