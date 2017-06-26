"Serious" crash sees Fleetwood Road close as air ambulance is called

A "serious" crash between a car and bike has seen a main road closed in Wyre.

Police, the ambulance and air ambulance services were called to the incident on Fleetwood Road near Greenhalgh at around 4.45pm.

The crash happened on the way to Kirkham on the A585 near the junction with Fleetwood Old Road.

The road is currently closed and police are asking motorists to avoid the area.

Police said one of the vehicles involved was a Ford Focus but had no further details on the bike or how badly, if at all, the injuries to those involved were.

Lancashire Road Police tweeted: "Serious RTC Fleetwood Road, Greenhalgh. Road currently closed for Air Ambulance. Avoid this route for now. Diversions in place."

More information as we get it.