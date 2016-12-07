Serious crash between motorbike and van sees Leyland Road in Lostock Hall closed

A ROAD in Lostock Hall is closed after a serious crash between a motorbike and a van driver.

Leyland Road is cordoned off in both directions between Bee Lane and Coote Lane.

A spokesman for the police force confirmed that the crash was 'serious' but was not able to comment further on the nature of any injuries sustained by either of the motorists.

Emergency services were called to the collision just before 4.30pm and are at the scene.

There is disruption to Stagecoach bus services 109,109A,111 and 113.

More to follow.