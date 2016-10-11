Seeing disabled adults achieve their dreams is a worthwhile job

"We believe nothing is impossible"

Staff at The FX Project, based within Caritas Care, help empower individuals with disabilities, giving them the same opportunities as everyone else.

The service has been running more than 13 years, providing support to people with complex needs, helping them to engage with each other through activities within the day centre, in Sedgwick Street, Preston, as well within the community, through day trips out.

Although the young adults’ care funded, Caritas employees also fund-raise throughout the year for extra excursions and pursuits.

All members of staff are trained to assist all service users with personal care, feeding, mobility, administering medication, first aid, peg feeding, tracheostomy care and suctioning.

Elisa, assistant team leader, says: “We try to do things people say adults with disabilities can’t do. We believe nothing is impossible. Everybody should have the same opportunities as everyone else. We want to give our young adults a better quality life. They get to make their own choices and what they want to do. Our activities are person-centred, as we work our sessions based on what the person likes.

“As well as activities in the day centre, we take our service users out. We have been to a variety of places, such as Madame Tussauds and Sea Life Centre, in Blackpool. I enjoy working with our young people. I love being able to give them opportunities to do fun things. I love their reactions and seeing them with a smile on their face. Every single day you come out of work feeling you have done something worthwhile. It makes you feel very fulfilled.”

Cath, team leader at FX, says: “I am so proud of our young people’s achievements and the support given to them by all the staff. The FX has a family feel and we like to treat people as we like to be treated ourselves.”

Kirsty, specialist support worker, says: “I provide specialist care and support to our service users who have learning disabilities and life limiting illnesses. I wanted to work with people and make a difference to people’s lives. We do something different every day and it is really rewarding. Our young people deserve to have various experiences just like other people have.”

Helen, specialist support worker, adds: “We never say our adults can’t do anything. We try everything once. I have worked here 15 years and so I have watched our young adults grow and develop. It is great to be part of those milestone moments.”

The young adults that come to The FX Project enjoy a variety of hobbies, such as cooking, reading, yoga, music and art. One of the most popular activities is the Friday night disco, which is open to anybody who has a disability, regardless of whether they are a service member. The FX Project also organises special disco nights at Halloween, Christmas and Easter, with live bands and raffles.

Chantelle who has been coming for nearly four years, says: “I enjoy dancing and singing at the disco. I also enjoy reading as I go to the library and look at books. I also do a lot of art and cooking. I got a baker award for being the best. I have made a lot of friends here.”

Vicky has been coming to The FX Project for 18 months.

She says: “I really enjoy coming here. I have been to the Chill Factore and I got up really high on the slope. It was so much fun. I like cooking and shopping in town too. I have also been swimming, which I enjoyed. I am very happy here.”



For more information on Caritas Care visit http://www.caritascare.org.uk/

FX Project staff member Helen with young adult Vicky