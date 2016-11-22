Security systems firm rows for children's charity

A Preston firm has undertaken an oar-some feat of human endurance to raise money for an organisation which supports young people and their families.

Employees from Synectics Mobile Systems’s offices in Wyder Court, Preston, and Munich, rowed 38km across three lakes in the Lake District, raising £6,150 for Brathay Trust, which delivers programmes to help young people and families.

Brathay Trust was nominated as the security systems firm’s official charity in memory of Nigel Poultney, company secretary, who took part in the three Lakes Challenge in 2012. This is the third year that Synectics has chosen Brathay as its official charity event.

In the run up to the event, staff also held dress down days, car washing, bake sales and coffee mornings.

Chris Brown, product trainer at Synectics Mobile Systems, said: “The work Brathay does for young people in our local community is invaluable and we are proud to be raising money to support this worthy cause. We like a challenge and this is the hardest one we’ve undertaken yet. It’s been a great exercise in bringing us together as a team. This year it has been especially poignant for us as we have undertaken the challenge in memory of Nigel.”

Scott Umpleby, Brathay’s head of fund-raising, said: “This is the third year that Synectics staff have helped us help young people by raising an amazing grand total of almost £20,000.

“The result of such generosity has and will continue to improve vulnerable young people’s lives. Synectics’ donations have supported young offenders, helped improve employability chances for those not in education, employment or training and provided essential support for sexually exploited girls.

“This latest donation will allow us to deliver other critical programmes supporting 10-16 years old coping with bereavement, young people leaving care and those with a parent with a drug or alcohol problem.”

Brathay, based in Wigan, delivers a range of programmes that help young people and families in the region make positive choices in their lives.

Project examples include; helping care leavers to make a successful transition to independent living and supporting them in times of need, providing over 2,000 local school children a year with transformative outdoor experiences in the Lake District and improving the life chances of young offenders and those not in education, employment or training (NEET).