Search resumes for missing man

A massive search was resumed at first light today for a man missing in the Ribble Valley.

An operation involving a police helicopter, fire brigade drone, mountain rescue teams and search dogs had to be called off during the night in the countryside around Ribchester.

The man, in his early 70s, was reported missing from home yesterday. It is thought he may have gone out for a walk, but did not return.

A police spokesman said: “The alert was raised when no-one was able to get hold of him. We gather he liked going for walks.

“Because his home is in quite a rural area the search involved the helicopter and the Lancashire Fire and Rescue drone.

“Search and rescue dogs and mountain rescue teams have all been out looking for him. But the search had to be stood down at around 3am because it was very dark.

“It was resumed this morning at first light. Obviously we are very concerned for the man’s safety.”