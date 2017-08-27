Sean Maguire confident goals will come for Preston after Middlesbrough draw

Sean Maguire insists things will come together for Preston North End in front of goal sooner rather than later after the goalless draw at Middlesbrough.

The lack of a winner was the only disappointment for the Lilywhites after an impressive display at the Riverside Stadium.

It means after five games Alex Neil’s side have scored just twice but also only conceded once, Matej Vydra’s penalty in the defeat at Derby.

“I think I would have taken a point before the game coming away to the Riverside but after the game we were disappointed,” said Maguire.

“We had the better of the chances.

“Middlesbrough are meant to be the division’s best but we’ve outplayed them.

“We should have come away with three points.

“There’s signs of things to come though.

“I know we’ve only scored one goal from open play but we haven’t conceded from open play yet this season.

“Once we get a couple of goals in one game we’ll start to click.”

Opportunities did come and go on Teeside, Maguire bringing one good low save from Darren Randolph and Tom Barkhuizen hitting a post.

“Mine was a bit of a funny one,” the Irishman said.

“I took the ball and got on the half turn and saw the space in front of me.

“I burst through but it got a bit stuck under my feet so I toe poked it and I thought it had crept in the bottom corner but Randolph got across and made an excellent save.

“Obviously Barky hit the post in the first half and the ‘keeper made another brilliant save.”

It was another game where Neil saw his side control the game for large periods as they completed a good first month of the season, eight points being picked up against some of the Championship’s top sides.

“You come to these types of grounds and people expect us to sit back and let the pressure come onto us,” said Maguire.

“But the gaffer has us playing in a way that excites the fans and pushes us forwards.

“We want to get on the front foot whether it’s Middlesbrough away or one of the so-called lower teams at home.

“He’s brought this mentality to this football club and taking eight points from the five tough games we’ve had has been an excellent start.”