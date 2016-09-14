Scruffs and cement lead to a hearty goal

There were plenty of tough goals as tradesmen were invited to kick a ball into a cement mixer to support a heart charity.

As part of the Scruffs Masters at Work, Masters of Workwear UK tour, visitors to C&C Supplies, in Garstang, took part in the Top of Your Game challenge.

For each ball booted into the mixer, Scruffs made a donation to The Adam Appeal, which provides cardiac defibrillators and raises awareness of cardiac risk to young people. A total of £180 was raised on the day.

Prizes were on offer and the person who scored the most goals on the day was put forward as to become the ultimate tour champion. The national winner will receive £1,000 with the runners being awarded a 50-inch screen TV and £250 worth of Scruffs vouchers.

Francois Ferreira, of builders merchants C&C Supplies, said: “When it was announced that Scruffs had selected us as one of only 15 Super Dealers across the UK, we wanted to make sure that we celebrated a place in the community with an event that raised much needed cash for a cause close to our hearts.

“We’ve chosen our donations to go to The Adam Appeal as we want to support the great work they do providing cardiac defibrillators and raising awareness of cardiac risk to young people in the Preston area.

“We’re big supporters of Scruffs and our customers couldn’t wait to kick off the charity challenge.”

